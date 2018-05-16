For many sports fans, June 14, 1998 — the last time Michael Jordan went hard in the paint as a player for the Chicago Bulls — is a date that won’t soon be forgotten. Thankfully, Nike is making sure of that with some seriously dope basketball memorabilia arriving later this month.

Releasing as a tie-in to a forthcoming 10-part documentary series by ESPN Films and Netflix, this special-edition Michael Jordan Bulls jersey is a gem for anybody who’s ever bought a pair of Js or truly respects the sports legend. The jersey, named “The Last Dance” after the aforementioned docu-series, will arrive in three versions: an Authentic away, a Swingman home and a Swingman away. All three incorporate NikeConnect technology that actually unlocks access to The Last Dance content before its premiere in 2019.

All three special-edition Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jerseys will arrive on May 31, with the Authentic retailing for $400 USD and the two Swingman jerseys going for $120 USD. Proceeds will benefit Friends of the Children, a national nonprofit that pairs at-risk youth (ages 4-6) with a professional mentor for the duration of kindergarten through graduation. Nice!

Peep the lookbook below, and head over to Nike for more info around this must-have piece of sports history: