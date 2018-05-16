‘This Is America’ Mash Ups: Is the Internet Taking it Too Far?

Atlanta creator, Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has the internet going crazy with his new visually stimulating visual, “This is America.” Since last week, Glover and collaborator Hiro Murai, captivated the internet with their creativity. I’m sure you’ve seen the countless memes and threads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram trying to decode the video like the Da Vinci Code.

The four minute, politically charged video, displays Gambino and a group of teenage black students, parading and dancing out different scenes in a large warehouse reenacting important events to black culture in the United States. Although the video touches upon many sensitive topics, users across the internet have created a sense of dark humor around the video.

Internet users have taken a less technical approach and made some pretty cool video mashups with the visuals from Glover’s “This is America.” Choosing classic hits like Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September” and not so hot hits like Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe.” The song and choreography from Glover’s video fit almost perfectly in the mashups that it is hard to un see once discovered.

One user by the name of @ayebendito took to twitter and created a mash up of the video with Britney Spear’s 2003 hit, “Toxic.”

I had to.. Childish Gambino's "This is America" video over Toxic by Britney Spears.#ThisIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/0JpHtykXom — Mateo (@aybendito_) May 12, 2018

Another user on twitter animated the “3005” rapper in a scene of the popular game Fortnite:

On the other hand, #thisisamerica has become a popular hash tag for users around the US, to stream racial and social injustices going on in their cities and to also share visuals and words of empowerment in these dark times.

I’m re-reading Michelle Alexander’s “New Jim Crow” & MI GOP’s new Medicaid bill in 2018 sounds more like 1868🤔 Medicaid recipients in:

•6 mostly black municipalities must work 29 hrs/week to keep health benefits

•17 mostly white counties exempt from work reqs #ThisIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/mljUTvUtsx — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 13, 2018

Two students of mine led a class discussion on #ThisIsAmerica today. The warm-up questions they created prompted the class to think about pop culture, gun violence, & cultural appropriation. Here are some of the students’ takeaways from the video: pic.twitter.com/tI1vr9mgiy — Manuel Rustin (@Rustin3000) May 10, 2018

A black Yale graduate student took a nap in her dorm's common room and then a white student called police. #ThisIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/Wjd18sVzfr — Brenna Simon (@BrennaSimonSays) May 10, 2018

Reactions from the public are mixed. Some saying that the memes and reenactments were done in poor taste. Others seem to enjoy the unimaginable mash ups.

A did a version for all my fellow West Indians. These moves fit way too well 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hRtEvJLXcO — Richie Brave 🇬🇾🇲🇲🇮🇳 (@RichieBrave) May 13, 2018

What have I done 💀 pic.twitter.com/lvgawaWg4S — Saul (@SaulH_24) May 13, 2018

What do you guys think? Comment below.