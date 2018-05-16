New reports reveal that Vic Mensa has signed a new deal with United Talent Agency. His new deal will still allow Scooter Braun to represent the rapper as well as William Morris Endeavor who represents Vic internationally.

Along with the breaking news, Vic has also announced new tour dates for the summer. Vic Mensa revealed that he will be hitting the road for a few scattered performances in June and July.

The Chi-Town rapper has two dates scheduled in New York City, one of them being for the Governor’s Ball on June 3, and the other one night before at Bowery Ballroom.

After a show in Denver on June 12, the “Rolling Like a Stoner” performer will take a break until July 13 when he’s in Louisville, Kentucky and his final show on the 14th in Birmingham, Alabama.

Mensa released his long-awaited debut album The Autobiography last July. The album gave fans records like “Rage,” “OMG” featuring Pusha T and “We Can Be Free” a song that Vic performed at the March for Our Lives in Washington D.C. — a largely attended protest led by the survivors of the Parkland school shooting.

The Roc Nation signed rapper previously toured with Jay-Z on his 4:44 tour last year as the opening act. Jay-Z’s 4:44 and The Autobiography dropped about a month apart prompting Hov to bring his artist across the country with him.