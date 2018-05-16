Near the top of the year, Wale became a free agent and made sure everyone knew via social media. Over the course of a few weeks, he teased the stages of his free agency with Twitter profile picture updates and messages, while dropping dope projects in It’s Complicated and Self Promotion. The wait for his new home is over, Wale has signed a new deal with Warner Bros. Records.

Wale’s new label home is the parent company of his former one, Atlantic Records, but the veteran is more than happy with his new agreement.

In a text with DJ Booth, Wale expressed that he now has the support and freedom that he has always wanted proudly stating “I’m finally an executive.”

Wale disclosed that the free agency period of his career began as soon as his last deal concluded and that several offers came in but Warner was the ultimate by making him a necessity for the label.

“This is what Every Blue Moon needed, this what Wale needed, this is what my daughter, Zyla, needed!” Wale stated. “I’m finally an executive. A real exec. Watch it all unfold. Once I get myself settled in I’m changing the industry the way I see fit and working vigorously to create, sign and promote DOPE SHIT. I’m richhhhh, biyaaaaatch.”

For those wondering what his new deal means for his MMG status, Wale shared he was still part of the team.

The announcement from Folarin comes just over a week after the Self Promotion EP dropped. The four-track EP held “Negotiations,” a track that served as a memo to labels in the process. It appears business is booming for Wale and we can be on the lookout in the future for his sixth studio album.