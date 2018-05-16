Willow Smith sat down with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, who hosts the show, Facebook watch series Red Table Talk, and made a shocking revelation.

Sitting across from each other at the round red table was Willow, Jada, and the third generation woman of the family, Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones. The episode was entitled “Surviving Loss” and Willow was asked what her biggest lost is.

She responds, “I would have to say — honestly I feel like I lost my sanity at one point. It was after that whole “Whip My Hair” thing, and I had just stopped doing singing lessons, and I was kind of like, just in this gray area of ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything, like, I can do besides this?’”

“Whip My Hair” was Willow break out single in 2010 when she was only 9-years-old.

The announcement shocked both her mother and grandmother who started to ask follow-up questions any parents would ask. Like if anybody knew about it happening? And why she felt it was needed?

“I never talk about it because it was such a short weird point in my life, but you have to pull yourself … out of it,” Willow says. “I honestly felt like I was experiencing so much emotional pain, but my physical circumstances weren’t reflecting that.”

Willow says that she stopped doing it about five years ago when she realized it was psychotic.

Peep the clip below: