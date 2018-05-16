XXXTentacion is dropping his defamation lawsuit against a girl who claims the rapper physically assaulted her. The video of the incident leaked on Reddit according to reports and was later reposted on Instagram by the alleged victim. In the video, the South Florida rapper is seen dancing in the camera before slapping the girl toward the end of the video.

At the time that the defamation suit was filed, X claimed that the move by his accuser was an extortion attempt. The accuser originally stated that she never posted the video because she was “terrified” for her life but following the defamation suit she then changed her story to state that the two were kids joking around and she was not injured as a result of the incident. She has also stated in the document obtained by TMZ that she will not be pursuing any claims against the 20-year-old rapper.

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jaseh Onfroy, has been fighting an ongoing case against him with charges related to assault and witness tampering, which led to Onfroy being incarcerated and released on bail in December.

Because of these charges against the “Sad!” rapper Spotify has blocked XXXTentacion’s music from their curated playlists. R. Kelly is another artist who has been targeted by Spotify’s new policy, which X’s management heavily criticized because of “unproven accusations.”

Any reference to this video will likely not be used in court as he continues his legal battle against, among other things, aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and witness tampering claims. These charges date back to 2016. XXX has promised to release two more albums in 2018 one of which might be a joint album with Pro Era’s Joey Bada$$ who blessed X’s ? album on the song “Infinity.”