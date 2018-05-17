Bill Cosby’s two-day sentencing hearing is scheduled for September, a Pennsylvania judge ruled on Tuesday.

The convicted sexual predator will learn on September 24 and 25th if he will be sent to jail for the 2004 drugging and raping of former Temple University basketball administrator Andrea Constand.

Cosby, 80, is facing up to 30 years 10 years on each of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault following his conviction last month. That’s pretty much a life sentence.

The shamed comedian vows to appeal.