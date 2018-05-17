Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Second Child With John Legend

A congratulations is in order to Chrissy Teigen, who successfully gave birth to her second child with John Legend.

Teigen announced the news on Twitter roughly about 1:00 AM.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

The couple have a beautiful two-year-old daughter named Luna.

We initially learned the couple was expecting when Chrissy visited The Ellen Show in February to unveil that she was having a baby boy. “Boy names are really tough and I don’t think he will even have a middle name because we can’t even come up with a first name,” Teigen told DeGeneres.

The baby’s name remains a mystery for now.