COMME des GARÇONS is one of those brands that needs no real description — three letters is just enough to get people interested. Now we’ll be seeing that signature CDG logo arrive on a full collection for the first time ever.

The premiere “Breaking News” capsule by CDG is a smaller drop that will spearhead an even wider release happening later this year. Hoodies, T-shirts and lightweight jackets are the focus of this set, highlighted by a special set of six collaborative tees featuring art designs by Adam Lucas (aka HANKSY), Anti Social Social Club, Better Gift Shop by Avi Gold, Brain Dead, Cactus Plant Flea Market and Dreamland Syndicate.

You can shop the debut CDG “Breaking News” capsule right now, priced between $50 USD and $800 USD, at COMME des GARÇONS and Dover Street Market locations. Also, sign up for details on the full CDG collection over on cdgcdgcdg.com, arriving in Japan on July 20, the new Dover Street Market LA store on September 1 and worldwide on October 17.