When the NFL Carolina Panthers went up for sale, many showed interest. I mean, who wouldn’t want to own a professional sports team? Only the 1% apparently– Bloomberg reports suggests that bidding began at $2.5 billion. This amount would be a United States franchise record.

That list of candidates included Ben Navarro ($3 billion net worth), Michael Rubin ($3 billion net worth), and Bad Boy records and Ciroc Boys very own P. Diddy ($900 million net worth). However, they all were not able to make the deal happen. Instead, billionaire mogul David Tepper ($11 billion net worth) will take over the shoes of Jerry Richardson who decided to sell after being investigated by the NFL.

Tepper owns 5% of his hometown Pittsburg Steelers which he will now has to sell. He also recently sold his share of Apple– reportedly in the range of $770 million. He equally has a strong philanthropy résumé. Donating $3 million this past year to help with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico and Texas. When Hurricane Sandy devastated New Jersey in 2012, he gave out 12,000 $100 gift cards to people in need in 20 different communities.