Jamie Foxx chopped it up with Colbert to discuss, in addition to other things, showing Diddy how to party on a financial plan. Subsequent to beginning a fellowship with the rap magnate by acting like a videographer, they began celebrating together more every now and again, including parties Diddy himself would host.

“I would hang out and watch him throw parties. … He threw a party and said ‘Yo playboy, this party costs a million and a half dollars.’ I’m like, ‘you are out of your mind,'” he said. “I said ‘Puff, I will throw you a party for 400 bucks that will rival this party.'” Foxx says Diddy was somewhat irritated at first however in the long run obliged it whenever he was in Los Angeles. “He called and said ‘Yo, playboy I’m in town. Make it happen,’ so I said ‘cool,'” he said, adding that he went on to invite “200 of the coolest people” before Diddy finally arrived.

“I was trying to get in music at that time, so I would throw parties for a reason, and because [Diddy] was so famous in music, I had a studio in my house,” he explained.

Other than Diddy, different visitors at the gathering included Missy Elliot and evidently then-questions JAY-Z, Kanye West, and The Neptunes. He doesn’t determine what year the gathering occurred, yet since Kanye’s come-up would have happened quite a while after Hov and The Neptunes were at that point built up, he may mix a couple of insane gathering recollections together. Foxx says he facilitated a lot of his scandalous local gatherings once upon a time because of a particular objective. “I was trying to get in music at that time, so I would throw parties for a reason, and because [Diddy] was so famous in music, I had a studio in my house,” he explained.

Obviously, Foxx would discover his way from acting to music and go ahead to win huge amounts of honors, so it would appear the parties were lit AF, despite all the trouble.

Watch the clip below: