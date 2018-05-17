The Bronx is showing out on Jennifer Lopez’s new track called, “Dinero” featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B.

The highly-anticipated track is finally here after being accidentally leaked by Alex Rodriguez on his Instagram story.

Production was handled by Tommy Brown, Yei Gonzalez, and Mohombi Moupondo. So it’s unclear what role Khaled played. But it’s refreshing to get another one of Bardi’s fire verses.

They gon’ do what I say so / Cardi B and J. Lo / Talk behind my back, but never up in my face, though / I just want my money, chips, guac, and queso / Y’all can kiss my ass, dame un beso, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper spits on the Latin-infused beat.

Give it a spin above.