Kim Kardashian is in the hot seat for promoting “appetite suppressant” lollipops in an Instagram ad. Fans, including actress Jameela Jamil, dragged the beauty mogul for promoting eating disorders.

No. Fuck off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/zDPN1T8sBM — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than “I had a flat stomach.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XsBM3aFtAQ — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

The mother of 3 is an avid ambassador for Flat Tummy Co.’s weight-loss products. People believed the post was deleted by the reality star, but IG said it was “mistakenly removed” and “apologized to Kim for the inconvenience caused.”

Flat Tummy’s appetite suppressant lollipops were released Tuesday and said to help consumers suppress their hunger and keep “cravings in-check.” The product also contains a warning stating the “statements on the Site have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and the products offered on the Site are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”