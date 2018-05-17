The NBA Conference Finals are underway with the Cleveland Cavaliers looking at an uphill battle against the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors exchanging haymakers with the Houston Rockets. A couple of the major figures in those series such as LeBron James, James Harden, and Jayson Tatum received news Wednesday (May 17) that they are finalists for honors at the second annual NBA Awards.

The show will go down once the Finals are over and will hand out six pieces of hardware to those who conquered the hardwood since the kick-off of the season in October. Awards for the night will include Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, which is widely believed to Harden’s victory, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Kia NBA Sixth Man Award and more. Winners are decided by a panel of media members who cover the NBA throughout the season. More awards during the evening will be presented, including those that are voted on by fans.

The Awards show is scheduled to go down on June 25 in Santa Monica, California and broadcasted live on TNT at 9 p.m. EST. Check out the nominees for the big three of the evening below and head over to NBA.com for the full list.

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

James Harden, Houston Rockets

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Lou Williams, LA Clippers