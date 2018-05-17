Mac Miller has been arrested for a hit-and-run while drunk driving. The Pittsburgh emcee was arrested early this morning in the San Fernando Valley area of California.

TMZ reports Miller crashed his Mercedes G-Wagon into a power pole, plowing it to the ground. The occupants of the SUV, Mac and two of his friends, left the scene. Civilians nearby who saw the accident unfold alerted local authorities of both the accident and the sight of the three running from the vehicle. Upon arrival, the police were able to receive Miller’s address from his plates and arrested him. Mac admitted to the crime.

One of the arresting officers shared the cooperation of Miller by stating “he was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we’ve ever seen.”

Mac Miller’s bail was set at $15,000 and was still in custody at the time TMZ delivered their report.

Prior to this arrest, Mac recently rereleased his 2012 standout mixtape, Macadelic, on streaming services much to fan delight. He also was in the news lately for his public break up with pop star Ariana Grande who began publicly dating in September 2016. The two stated they remained close friends, hopefully, she can provide kind words to him in his new battle with the law.