Hot 97 announced that Meek Mill will be hitting that Summer Jam stage.

The Philly emcee will join the line up with Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, ASAP Ferg, Remy Ma, Rich the Kid, and more at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 10.

E Bro made the announcement Thursday morning, “We are happy to welcome our man Meek Mill is to the Summer Jam stage. He has been through hell and what he needs is mad love and our continued support.”

“Can we land a chopper at MetLife Stadium?” the rapper told Darden on the air. “I can’t miss Summer Jam.”

The radio station is also donating $10,000 to the Justice League NYC, the task force who helped with the Dream Chasers head honcho’s release from prison last month. The “task force’s” aim is to achieve true criminal justice reform.