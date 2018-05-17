Meghan Markle confirms that her father will not be in attendance at the Royal Wedding.

Kensington Palace just issued a statement from Meghan, which reads, “Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

TMZ reported that her father, Thomas Markle, under went major heart surgery and is still recovering in the hospital. Doctors told him he had to avoid getting excited following a serious heart attack.

The princess-to-be will walk down the aisle with her mother, making history at the same damn time.