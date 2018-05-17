Hailing from St. Louis, up-and-coming rapper/producer Mvstermind is gearing up to release a new track titled “More.” The track is set to officially get a release this Friday. (May 18) “More” is a moody, but well-written track that featured a lot of trap elements in the production. Mvstermind has garnered steam over the year, in which he was featured in a Hip Hop DX “Up Next” feature story in 2016.

Perhaps, if this song takes off, it could give Mvstermind the push he needs to blow. To check out Mvstermind’s “More” listen below.