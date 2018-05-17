After a successful Rolling Loud Music festival set last weekend, Toronto rapper Nav is ready to release his next project ‘Reckless.’ His last project, ‘Perfect Timing,’ was an unusual mix of sing-song like raps and sharp bars creating a new space in hip hop. As a collaboration with Atlanta producer Metro Boomin’, each beat featured the trap essence we all know and love. Nav continues the theme of his project covers with a retro feel as the cover art. ‘Reckless’ sits at 12 songs long with features from Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert.

Freshman List, an already released track, debuted shortly after Nav ranted via Twitter about his lack of appearance on XXL’s coveted Freshman List edition of their magazine. The bouncy auto-tuned track sets the mood of what to expect on his release tomorrow.

For now, here’s the track list:

1. Reckless

2. Never Change

3. Hold Your Hand

4. Faith f. Quavo

5. Champion f. Travis Scott

6. Glow Up

7. Just Happened

8. Wanted You f. Lil Uzi Vert

9. With Me

10. Eat f. Gunna

11. Freshman List

12. What I Need / Daheala Outro