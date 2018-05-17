Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s officially announced that New York Music Month is making a comeback next month in June. It is the city’s official celebration of its diverse music ecosystem across the five boroughs. It was planned to coincide with other NYC music events in June including, Governor’s Ball, the Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the National Music Publishers Association Annual Meeting, A2IM Indie Week, the Northside Festival, Live Nation’s Ford Amphitheater series at Coney Island, SummerStage and BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!
Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin, issued the following statement:
We are so pleased to present New York Music Month, back for a second year with even more programming for musicians and music lovers alike. This initiative is a celebration of all that our city’s incomparable music industry has to offer, whether you’re an artist trying to make your mark, a sound engineer interested in honing your craft or simply a music fan looking for free concerts this summer.
Highlights of New York Music Month includes:
- Over 2,000 hours of free rehearsal space for NYC-based musicians through community development organization Spaceworks.
- Music and nightlife conference: Speed talks, interviews and panels exploring innovation at the intersection of the city’s music and nightlife industries,
- Free concerts: The New York Music Month website features a comprehensive calendar listing free and ticketed music events across the five boroughs,
- Free walking tours of iconic music sites: Our popular free tours are back for a second year, this time highlighting Morrisania, the South Bronx, and Greenwich Village,
- KIDZ BOP partnership: The music brand is supporting New York Music Month with a Taxi TV spot promoting the month and a free performance for elementary school children in the Bronx. The country’s top music brand for kids, Kidz Bop features current hits “Sung by Kids for Kids.”
- Divas Behind the Music: MOME and the VH1 Save the Music Foundation will invite 150 exceptional high school youth from underserved communities to engage directly with and be inspired by women leaders in the music industry. The event seeks to address the persistent information and opportunity gap faced by young people of diverse backgrounds with respect to careers in the music industry, and encourages young women to pursue technical and management careers in music.