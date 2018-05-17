Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s officially announced that New York Music Month is making a comeback next month in June. It is the city’s official celebration of its diverse music ecosystem across the five boroughs. It was planned to coincide with other NYC music events in June including, Governor’s Ball, the Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the National Music Publishers Association Annual Meeting, A2IM Indie Week, the Northside Festival, Live Nation’s Ford Amphitheater series at Coney Island, SummerStage and BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!

Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin, issued the following statement:

We are so pleased to present New York Music Month, back for a second year with even more programming for musicians and music lovers alike. This initiative is a celebration of all that our city’s incomparable music industry has to offer, whether you’re an artist trying to make your mark, a sound engineer interested in honing your craft or simply a music fan looking for free concerts this summer.

Highlights of New York Music Month includes: