Nno teams up with Casey Veggies for another fire release titled “Like That.”

Snapping over fresh sonics & big bass, production was handled by Bandz. “Like That” is set to be featured on Nno’s forthcoming project, “Moët,” slate for a June release.

The rapper recently dropped a song featuring Drakeo The Ruler called “Lottery Lucc” which got the streets buzzing. Until the EP’s release, enjoy “Like That” below: