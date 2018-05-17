Reportedly, Offset has been hospitalized after crashing his bright green Dodge Challenger late Wednesday night. According to TMZ, the Migos rapper was taken to the hospital after minor injuries in Atlanta. Sources close to him have reveled that he has already been released, but this car appears to be totaled. At this moment, there is no information regarding anyone involved or the cause of the accident, but no medics or police were called to the scene other than a tow truck. Sources close to Cardi B say that she has rushed to his side after hearing about the accident.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.