The Prince estate has officially partnered up with the legendary drummer of The Roots, Questlove to curate an orchestral nature tour in honor of the late icon titled, “4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince.”

According to Rolling Stone, the shows will be presented under the banner of Live Nation Urban and will cast the Wolf Trap Orchestra, a live band, along with many vocalists who will perform Prince classics and deep cuts stashed in the icon’s broad musical catalog.

In partnership with the Prince estate, Questlove is responsible for curating the show’s set list and orchestral plans in which the photos and videos that will be used during the production will be administered by the late musician’s estate.

The “4U” tour is officially the first major live tour that has been approved by the Prince estate, despite the success of two of the late icon’s backing bands The Revolution and New Power Generation, who both went on their own tours last year. For the past two years, the Prince estate has held their very own event, honoring the pop music legend with a four-day event at Paisley Park involving live music, special presentations, and panel discussions.

“4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince,” will take off in September in the state of New Jersey at State Theatre and proceed to hit key cities including Washington, Brooklyn, Chicago, Houston, and many more. The tour will embrace the region of North America in which additional dates are subject to inclusion into 2019. Tickets for this massive tour can be purchased right over on “4U” tour’s own website.

The “4U” tour follows a stream of fresh bound Prince content in the likes of TIDAL and Jay Z coming in unison with the Prince estate to curate a new Prince album which is available exclusively for just 14 days on the acclaimed streaming platform.

4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince Tour Dates

September 6: New Brunswick, NJ • State Theatre

September 8: Washington, DC • Wolftrap

September 9: Richmond, VA • Altria Theatre

September 11: Norfolk, VA • Chrysler Hall

September 12: Charlotte, NC • Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 13: Raleigh, NC • Red Hat Amphitheatre

September 14: Asheville, NC • Cellular Center

September 15: Atlanta, GA • Verizon Amphitheatre

September 19: Buffalo, NY • Buffalo Center for the Arts

September 20: Brooklyn, NY • Kings Theatre

September 21: Binghamton, NY • Anderson Center

September 22: Lynn, MA • Lynn Memorial Hall

September 24: Cincinnati, OH • Taft Theatre

September 25: Columbus, OH • Ohio Theatre

September 26: Nashville, TN • Jackson Hall (TPAC)

September 27: Nashville, TN • Jackson Hall (TPAC)

September 28: Detroit, MI • Fox Theatre

September 29: Cleveland, OH • State Theatre

September 30: Chicago, IL • Chicago Theatre

October 2: Huntsville, AL • Von Braun Center

October 3: Gainesville, FL • O’Connell Center

October 4: Ft. Lauderdale, FL • Broward Center

October 5: Tampa, FL • Sun Dome

October 6: Jacksonville, FL • Florida Theatre

October 7: Orlando, FL • Dr. Phillips Center

October 10: Grand Rapids, MI • 20 Monroe

October 11: Milwaukee, WI • Riverside Theatre

October 12: Louisville, KY • The Palace

October 13: Indianapolis, IN • Murat Theatre

October 14: St. Louis, MO • Fox Theatre

October 16: Midland, TX • Wagner Noel

October 17: Dallas, TX • Music Factory

October 18: Houston, TX • Smart Financial Centre

October 19: San Antonio, TX • Majestic Theater

October 21: Kansas City, MO • Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland