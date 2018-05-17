Tampa Bay has found a new heroine in the R&B/Hip Hop scene with the emergence of B’iousha. Her debut EP High Off

Lust, transports listeners on an emotional journey with spotlights on lust, pain, happiness and

longing.

At just 9 years-old, B’iousha realized that she could actually sing, and hasn’t

stopped since then. With years of experience singing in small venues, in 2018 B’iousha has created a name for herself.

In November of 2015, B’iousha signed with RGF Productions, which is globally known as the musical

home base of hip-hop superstar Fetty Wap. That same year, she embarked on The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour/ Welcome To The Zoo Tour. In 2018 she joined the FMF Tour, where

she performed in front of a national audience and shared the stage

with popular heavyweights like Fetty Wap, Remy Boy Monty and Post Malone. B’iousha was also given the

opportunity to collaborate with Fetty Wap on a duet titled, “#InstaLove”, where she sensually sings about

finding love on Instagram.

B’iousha sings the story of a different tune in her latest video ‘Over Again’. Where she speaks about learning from the hard lessons of love.

B’iousha is standing tall as the leading lady of RGF Productions and isn’t cracking under pressure. To keep up with her you can follow her on Instagram here.