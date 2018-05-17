T.I. was unyielding when trying to clarify the reasons for his arrest, since he was simply attempting to ask the person a few inquiries as indicated by security film from the prison.

In the video acquired by TMZ, the rapper’s entirely quiet and gathered while experiencing the booking procedure at the Henry County Jail in Georgia early Wednesday morning … until the point when he tries to get a clarification from the cop who arrested him.

That is the point at which the officer discloses to Tip he was “acting like a trick” … which he emphatically denies. The rapper claims it’s his perfectly fine property holder in the group to scrutinize the security protect working the entryway, yet as should be obvious, the cop opposes this idea. Inevitably they come to an understanding, however, to settle matters in court.

As previously reported, T.I. was captured for basic attack, jumbled direct and open inebriation in the wake of getting into it with the security watch. As indicated by the police report, the protect felt debilitated and called cops, and when they arrived they could notice liquor on the rapper’s breath.

He was discharged without bail.