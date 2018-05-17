T.I. Puts Cop In Deep Question About Reason Behind His Arrest In Surfaced Jailhouse Footage

T.I. Puts Cop In Deep Question About Reason Behind His Arrest In Surfaced Jailhouse Footage

On Wednesday (May 16) morning, T.I. was wrongfully arrested outside of a Henry County, Georgia gated community, in which the ATL notable resides with his wife Tiny and children. Footage of T.I. putting a cop in deep question during the booking stage has surfaced, and it is apparent the federal employee-owned an empty excuse as to why forcible action was taken on the hip-hop megastar.

According to CNN, The Henry County Sheriff Office states T.I. was cited on misdemeanor charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness which reigned after a supposed incident in a nearby city, Stockholm, which is south of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the reasoning behind T.I. riff with the security guard is stationed behind the “Why You Wanna” artist not having access to his keys into the gated community, in which the guard refused the famed body entry.

In a statement to CNN, T.I.’s attorney Steve Sadow candidly brought to light that T.I. was “wrongfully arrested early this morning when he attempted to gain entrance into his gated community — where his wife ‘Tiny’ and his family reside.”

“The guard was sound asleep when Tip arrived at the guardhouse,” Sadow affably said. “It took Tip some time to wake up the sleeping guard.”

T.I. reportedly called his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris during the time in question to verify his residency, but the guard still denied him entry.

In the video obtained by TMZ, in a highly civil manner, T.I. queries the cop as to exactly why he was arrested. As commonly expressed, the cop conducted his due diligence to avoid the question and instead deemed his behavior to that of a “fool” and that the cop in question had a right not to answer his query regarding his arrest at the respective time. The cop also tells T.I. that he should not have reported back to the gated community he resides in.

Very eloquently, T.I. challenged the response, “I didn’t have to but I have a right to comeback. I paid millions of dollars for a house in that [little community].”

“I shouldn’t have came back? That’s my right as a tax paying citizen. Why did that constitute for me being arrested?”

T.I. and his wife Tiny are now reportedly making their way to move out of the gated Henry County community.

Watch the footage over at TMZ, here.