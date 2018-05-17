Kevin Macdonald debuted the ‘Whitney’ documentary at the Cannes Film Festival, another narrative that reveals crisp insight into Whitney Houston’s rise and fall story.

Meeting Houston’s nearest family and companions, Macdonald made two new shocking revelations that show up in the film: One, that she experienced childhood abuse, and, two, that the abuser was a lady, Houston’s cousin Dee-Dee Warwick, the late sister of soul symbol Dionne. Dee-Dee Warwick passed in 2008.

This is the first time this news has surfaced. It has been six years now since Houston’s death and the Queen continues to make headlines. During the height of her career, she was trending for her unmatched, soulful vocals then as she began to spiral out of control, she became known as a drug user.

Examples of other superstars who have lost battles to drug addiction are Jazz legend Billie Holliday, whose fight with heroin correspondingly undermined an once encouraging profession, Janis Joplin and up to the terrible passing of Britain’s Amy Winehouse in 2011, the unoriginal story of the reckless female has been a natural figure of speech in pop culture. Macdonald’s narrative, which Miramax and Roadside Attractions discharge in the U.S. on July 6, looks to annoy that sexist translation in more courses than one.