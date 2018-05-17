YouTube is launching a streaming service, much like Spotify, that will give you access to your favorite songs and more.

Similar to its rival streaming services, it will have a $9.99 monthly fee, and a free tier that is funded by ads. You will be able to stream music as well as remixes, live performances, covers, and music videos, all drawn from YouTube’s existing catalog. Plus, since the company is owned by Google, it will use its artificial intelligence to help users find songs they may not know the name of.

Fortunately, if you have Google Play Music the subscriptions can be migrated. If you somehow feeling dishing out some more of your money, you can pay $11.99 for the premium service, which will give you access to YouTube Music and original series like Cobra Kai.

YouTube Music will first roll out in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and South Korea, before expanding to more countries.