10 Best Pieces at PRIVILEGE New York Still Available to Cop Right Now

New York City’s Lower East Side neighborhood is without a doubt the mecca for creatives, and PRIVILEGE New York sits in the heart of it all on Clinton Street.

The relatively new streetwear shop, which houses the latest pieces from its parent brand Lafayette New York, is always stocked up with some of the illest gear for the summer season ahead. From hoodies to tees, and even a few collaborations thrown in regularly, PRIVILEGE definitely has you covered if you need some fly apparel this weekend.

Take a look at 10 of the best pieces available at the shop right now, featuring Vashtie’s VIOLETTE brand, a New Era Cap collab and a classic “New York, New York” tee that might look a bit familiar if you party in the area:

LAFAYETTE YORKTOWN ALL OVER SHORTS

$120.00 USD

LAFAYETTE COTTON STRETCH JOGGER PANTS “NAVY”

$120.00 USD

VIOLETTE VASHTIE BOOTLEG TEE “BLACK”

$40.00 USD

LAFAYETTE BANDANA EASY SHORTS “BLACK”

$130.00 USD

LAFAYETTE ADULTS ONLY TEE “DARK GREEN”

$36.00 USD

PRIVILEGE NYNY S/S TEE “HEATHER GREY/RED”

$32.00 USD

LAFAYETTE X NEW ERA LOGO 9FIFTY TRUCKER CAP “BLACK”

$60.00 USD

LAFAYETTE US COTTON RAGLAN CREWNECK S/S SWEATSHIRT “BEIGE”

$140.00 USD

LAFAYETTE NATIVE PATTERN LOGO PULLOVER SWEATSHIRT

$200.00 USD

LAFAYETTE X FILA MINDBREAKER 2.0

$110.00 USD

