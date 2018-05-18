New York City’s Lower East Side neighborhood is without a doubt the mecca for creatives, and PRIVILEGE New York sits in the heart of it all on Clinton Street.

The relatively new streetwear shop, which houses the latest pieces from its parent brand Lafayette New York, is always stocked up with some of the illest gear for the summer season ahead. From hoodies to tees, and even a few collaborations thrown in regularly, PRIVILEGE definitely has you covered if you need some fly apparel this weekend.


Take a look at 10 of the best pieces available at the shop right now, featuring Vashtie’s VIOLETTE brand, a New Era Cap collab and a classic “New York, New York” tee that might look a bit familiar if you party in the area:


LAFAYETTE YORKTOWN ALL OVER SHORTS

$120.00 USD


LAFAYETTE COTTON STRETCH JOGGER PANTS “NAVY”

$120.00 USD


VIOLETTE VASHTIE BOOTLEG TEE “BLACK”

$40.00 USD


LAFAYETTE BANDANA EASY SHORTS “BLACK”

$130.00 USD


LAFAYETTE ADULTS ONLY TEE “DARK GREEN”

$36.00 USD


PRIVILEGE NYNY S/S TEE “HEATHER GREY/RED”

$32.00 USD


LAFAYETTE X NEW ERA LOGO 9FIFTY TRUCKER CAP “BLACK”

$60.00 USD


LAFAYETTE US COTTON RAGLAN CREWNECK S/S SWEATSHIRT “BEIGE”

$140.00 USD


LAFAYETTE NATIVE PATTERN LOGO PULLOVER SWEATSHIRT

$200.00 USD


LAFAYETTE X FILA MINDBREAKER 2.0

$110.00 USD


Also, peep the full Lafayette Spring/Summer 2018 lookbook below:

