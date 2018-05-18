See What It Feels Like to Become a Champion in the “Finally Mine” 2018 NBA Finals Preview

The NBA Finals begin in just a few weeks, but we’ve always wondered: what does it actually feel like to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy? Well, for the span of us that can’t hoop like Bron-Bron, we now have a montage clip to live vicariously through.

The new “Finally Mine” spot takes us into the gamut of emotions that athletes feel when they win a NBA Championship. Tears, happiness, extreme enthusiasm — these are just a few of the things we’ve seen from guys like LeBron James, Shaq, Steph Curry, Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki and of course “His Airness” MJ.

Check out the short video montage below — set to the retro-soul sound of singer Juliet Roberts — and make sure to watch the 2018 NBA Finals when they begin on May 31.