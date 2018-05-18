Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Asked What’s the Difference Between HIV and HPV Twice

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Asked What’s the Difference Between HIV and HPV Twice

Co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, spilled some tea on how uneducated your President Donald Trump really is.

Gates recounts his first encounters with POTUS to his staff at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation during a recent meeting, in footage obtained by MSNBC’s All in with Chris Hayes. They met twice, in December 2016 and March 2017 to discuss scientific and technological advances.

“You know, pick things you want to do that are big, HIV vaccine — you could accelerate that,” Gates recalled telling Trump. “Be associated with innovation.”

Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn't feel good and changes – AUTISM. Many such cases! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2014

He continued saying that Trump inquired about the dangers of vaccines because he was considering launching a commission to look into the negative effects. After Gates advised him not to do that, the former reality star asked if HIV and HPV were the same thing.

“Both times he wanted to know if there was a difference between HIV and HPV,” Gates said. “So I was able to, uhh, explain that those are rarely confused with each other.”

Bill also said that during both meetings, Donnie made comments about his daughter Jennifer’s looks. “It was actually kind of scary how much he knew about my daughter’s appearance,” Gates said. “Melinda didn’t like that too well.”