Kensington Palace recently revealed in a tweet that Bishop Michael Curry has been chosen to preach at the Royal Wedding between Prince Harry of Wales and American actress Meghan Markle happening on Saturday.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have asked that The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, give the address at their wedding : https://t.co/a14L7JGcAd #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/njqCaN55Gr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 12, 2018

Bishop Curry was born in Chicago and later became a Bishop in North Carolina. Curry is the first Black Bishop to preside over the Episcopal Church.

The 65-year-old Bishop has reportedly been very active in the community in regards to social issues and marriage equality.

“The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness,” Curry said in a statement. “And so we celebrate and pray for them today.”

The Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle takes place Saturday (May 19). The ceremony will be live streamed on YouTube.