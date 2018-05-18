To say Black Panther had a successful run at the box office this year is an extreme understatement. The Marvel superhero flick not only broke box office records across the globe, but it created a fan culture that will have people screaming “Wakanda Forever!” for the rest of the year. Let’s just call it “Black Panther Mania.”

Now, with the film making its way onto Blu Ray and DVD earlier this week (May 15), we’re seeing even more love for the film by way of three apparel collaborations.

The first of the three is a set of New Era snapbacks, each utilizing graphics and themes synonymous with the overall look and plot of Black Panther. The collaboration with LRG (seen above) is more of a tribute to the original comic book series, using an animated style of T’Challa that visually just looks amazing. Last but not least by a long shot is a baseball jersey with MIZIZI, which holds extra significance since the brand is based out of Africa.

Shop the New Era x Black Panther merch right now at Foot Locker, and grab the MIZIZI x Black Panther jersey in the brand’s web store. Those looking to cop the LRG x Black Panther tees will have to wait until next Friday (May 25).