Multiple people were killed on Friday in a shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, a law enforcement source said, in the latest gun violence in a country still shaken by the massacre at a Florida high school in February.

The law enforcement source said the suspected shooter was in custody after the attack at the school about 30 miles (48 km) southeast of Houston. Local media reported at least ten people were killed.

The sheriff’s office for nearby Harris County said its deputies were assisting with a “multiple-casualty incident.”

Aerial video outside the Santa Fe school broadcast on local television showed police escorting lines of students out of the building and then searching them for weapons as many police cars and at least two ambulances with lights flashing stood by.

The latest shooting at a U.S. school underscored a national debate over gun control and gun rights that has intensified after an assailant killed 17 students and staff on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.