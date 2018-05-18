With appearances from the lies of 2 Chainz, Rapsody, Nas, T.I. and superproducer Just Blaze, Netflix‘s Rapture documentary captures the essence of the lives of these iconic artists through the peaks and valleys of their careers.

Def Jam Recordings and Mass Appeal Records have jumped on board with the Netflix project and offered up a soundtrack to Rapture with six tracks featuring all of the artists in the doc. Click here for the soundtrack and see below for the tracklisting.

RAPTURE soundtrack tracklist:

1. Let Me Work – G-Eazy (prod. By Just Blaze)

2. Gold Digger – Dave East featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

3. Care To Say About It – T.I. featuring Rapsody

4. NYCHA – Dave East featuring Nas

5. Black Power. White Powder. – Killer Mike & 2 Chainz

6. State of Emergency – Logic featuring 2 Chainz