Fatboy SSE never would have thought getting a burger slapped out of his hand on Instagram would catapult him into internet stardom, but the rapper/comedian has grown over four million loyal followers before our eyes.

The New Jersey-born funny man knew he made it when Diddy called his cell, telling him he wanted to work together. Now, he’s ready to continue blessing the world – not only with his hilarious skits, but by directly giving back. “My dream is big, like to help the world. I want to go to Africa, and just build houses and stuff. I want to take my money and do the right thing,” he said.

Fatboy sat down with The Source TV for an episode of “Up in the Source” to discuss what made him pop off, what it was like working with Diddy and adopting a pescatarian lifestyle.