Police shot a man at the Trump National Doral Golf Club, a Miami-area resort owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, early on Friday morning, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital and it was unclear what condition he was in, the Miami-Dade Police Department said on Twitter.

Officers responded to a call about shots being fired, and they shot a man there, the department said.

Trump National Doral Golf Club, an 800-acre resort outside of Miami, is home to four championship golf courses, including the Blue Monster, which plays host to a PGA Tour event each year. Trump bought the property for $150 million in 2012.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was investigating the shooting involving police, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.