Havana, Cuba is in a state of panic after a Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 plane crashed shortly into a field and railway after takeoff.

The flight was departing from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport when “a large fireball followed by a towering plume of smoke was visible near the airport,” CNN reports.

Cubana de Aviación is Cuba’s national airline and is said to have been carrying 104 passengers to Holguin, a western city approximately 500 miles east of Havana.

Cuban media reports there are three sole survivors — all in critical condition. Thus, the presumed number of people dead is currently 101, says The Independent.

The airline has been forced to ground several planes because of safety issues in dated aircrafts. This plane is said be at least 30 years old.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.