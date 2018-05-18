HBO Grabs the Cleveland Browns For Their Next Installment of ‘Hard Knocks’

HBO Grabs the Cleveland Browns For Their Next Installment of ‘Hard Knocks’

The NFL announced Thursday that the Cleveland Browns will be featured on the next season of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

HBO reportedly selected the Browns out of a pool of six teams, that also included the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Redskins.

Cleveland is the 13th franchise to participate in Hard Knocks, which began in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were featured last summer.

The Browns, coming off a 0-16 season, have been so bad for so long, and have several potentially interesting storylines entering 2018.

The number 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Baker Mayfield, will be competing with newly required Browns’ quarterback Tyrod Taylor for the starting quarterback position. That should generate a ton of material for HBO to use.

Although they’ve won only one game in the past two seasons under coach Hue Jackson, the Browns see the show as a possibility to highlight some of their younger players and put a positive spin on their rebuild.

Between Hard Knocks and LeBron James’ upcoming decision, it seems like it will be another interesting summer in Cleveland.