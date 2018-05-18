Issa Rae, HBO and AFROPUNK Seek One Lucky Musician For the New ‘Insecure’ Soundtrack on RCA

Issa Rae, HBO and AFROPUNK Seek One Lucky Musician For the New ‘Insecure’ Soundtrack on RCA

Issa Rae is always out looking for great young and talented creative people to work with. If you’re a musician that’s looking for a chance to be in a showcase, the Insecure star has an opportunity for you to land your music on the show’s next season.

For one week, independent artists and bands can submit their music on the official AFROPUNK site for a chance to hear their music, not only in the new season of Insecure but also on the show’s soundtrack via RCA Records.

Applicants are encouraged to upload music that shows their own distinct style and should not reference the show or its characters in any way.

Issa, along with Insecure music supervisor Kier Lehman and the rest of the music team will choose one contestant. The contest is already underway and will end on Tuesday (May 22) at 11:59 p.m.

Insecure was renewed for a third season this past summer. Last season, the series included tracks by SZA, Miguel, Jorja Smith, and Bryson Tiller .

No word yet on the premiere date for season three. Good luck!