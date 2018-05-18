Everyone needs a good friend in their lives, and Meek Mill has one in JAY-Z.

The Philadelphia rapper was scheduled to visit the White House to participate in a Prison Reform Summit, with other participants who are members of Congress, various activists and, people who have become victims of the system like the rapper.

However, Hov made it clear that this visit will turn into a media circus, and be problematic for Meek’s image and cause, per TMZ. Other unnamed celebs reached out to the Dream Chasers head honcho and expressed their concerns as well. And it turns out the Wins & Losses rapper’s name is Bennet, and he ain’t in it.

I was originally scheduled to be part of a panel on Prison Reform at the White House to help shed light on the issues within the system. Unfortunately, the focus turned to the President and Myself which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today’s discussions. As a result, I decided not to attend so that the focus would be solely on fixing our prison system. Most importantIy I remain fully committed to improving our criminal justice system, he said.

Good move!