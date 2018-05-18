Amazon has given a direct-to-series order of Jordan Peele’s Nazi drama series entitled, The Hunt.

The series is inspired by real-life events of a group of Nazi hunters in New York City in the 1970’s. After a group of people find out they’re living among high-ranking Nazi officials who were conspiring to create the Fourth Reich in the U.S.

The series is packed with 10, hour-long episodes.

David Weil (Moonfall) created the project, which is being produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, and he also will write and serve as executive producer.

“When David Weil first shared The Hunt with me, I immediately knew that we had to be involved,” said Peele. “It’s cathartic. It’s noir. It’s frighteningly relevant. It’s exactly what I want to see on television. I am thrilled to be working with Amazon in bringing this incredible vision to the world.”

The Hunt will premiere globally in more than 200 countries and territories when it makes its debut on Amazon.