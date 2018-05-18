Sad news from New York City this morning as a 46-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son are dead after a jump from a hotel in Midtown. The two jumped from the Gotham Hotel, which is located on E. 46th St. near Fifth Ave, and both died at the scene.

New York Daily News reports the mother and child were staying in the penthouse of the hotel, which is located on the 25th floor according to an employee. The two landed on a rooftop of the building next door.

“One of the guests of the hotel they called the lobby. They said, ‘We saw a dead body,'” Ilir Krsniqi, a waiter at the hotel, said. “They said one but then they realized there two.”

More updates will come when available.

Photo Courtesy of Marcus Santos/New York Daily News