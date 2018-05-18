MTV suspends production of the hit series Catfish to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct by its stat and executive producer, Nev Schulman.

We take these allegations very seriously. We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed, a spokesperson for the network told BuzzFeed News.

This shocking news comes after Ayissha Morgan, a woman who appeared on season 4, came forward accusing him of sexually harassing her during filming. Schulman denied the claims.

The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth,” Schulman said. “I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions—but these claims are false.

Watch the video of Morgan telling her side of the story below: