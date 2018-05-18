Update:

There is confirmation that at least eight people have died. President Trump has also issued a tweet acknowledging the shooting and stating, “Early reports not looking good.”

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Original Story:

A shooting has been reported at Sante Fe High School, which is located in Santa Fe, Texas. CNN reports a gunman entered an art class at the school and began firing what is currently said to be a shotgun.

Witnesses at the scene state they have heard the pump action of the weapon prior to the fire and there was a report of a girl who was shot in the leg.

Those injured in the shooting were taken to a hospital in Galveston, Texas but spokesman Raul Reyes did not disclose a number. Other students were transferred to the Alamo Gym in the nearby area.

Students report the evacuation was originally ordered as if it was a fire drill and sound of gunfire occurred once they exited the building.

“We were all standing (outside), but not even five minutes later, we started hearing gunshots,” student Angelica Martinez said. “And then everybody starts running, but like the teachers are telling us to stay put, but we’re all just running away.”

In an update, CNN reports the suspect in the shooting is in custody. More updates will be provided as they are available.

Photo Courtesy of CNN