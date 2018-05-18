Grime rapper Skepta has been holding it down on the Hip-Hop scene overseas for a minute now, and it looks like Nike was taking notice.

Building on the Air Max 97 collab that Skepta debuted with the Swoosh last year, this new silhouette is a cool combo of the Air Classic BW (on the upper) paired with a full-length Air Max 97 Air unit (on the sole). While the shoe itself is a clean white, the Swoosh and Air unit feature blue on the left and red on the right, a play on the traditional colors of his stomping grounds in Paris.

Ok, so here’s how you’ll be able to cop the Skepta x Nike Air Max 97/BW SK when they drop this Saturday (May 19): Pigalle, The Broken Arm, Starcow, Shinzo, Acte 2, Sneakersnstuff and Footpatrol are all expected to stock the shoe, so happy hunting!

Peep Skepta rocking his latest Nike collab below:



Lookbook Images: Nike