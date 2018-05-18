SZA Releases “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” Video Starring Childish Gambino

SZA Releases “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” Video Starring Childish Gambino

On Mother’s Day, SZA teased the visuals for “Garden (Say It Like Dat) co-starring her mother, Audrey Rowe and Childish Gambino.

The full video was released this morning on the singer’s VEVO. Check out the CTRL cut below.

Earlier this month, the TDE First Lady made a sneaky cameo on Gambino’s “This is America.” So it turns out that he returned the favor, playing her love interest in the video.

SZA is currently on tour with her clique as part of Top Dawg Entertainment’s Championship Tour. The line-up includes Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker.