Over the past years, Top Dawg Entertainment has released a plethora of good music for fans but it’s a safe bet that more would be appreciated. Ahead of The Championship Tour, the TDE collective will provide fans with new tunes to hear by dropping gems into their official Spotify playlist.

In a Twitter announcement, the label that houses Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Jay Rock and all of our favorites let us know to follow and turn on the notifications to their playlist and we will get new offerings from their vault of special releases.

The TDE team is in the midst of a busy season, the aforementioned tour is on the way after impressing at Coachella and they are linking up with Nike for a capsule collection that will be in high demand. Just today, SZA released her video for “Garden (Say It Like Dat),” where Childish Gambino returned the cameo favor following the CTRL singer popping up in “This Is America”

Take a look at the playlist here and make sure you keep your eyes peeled for new (to us) work from the collective.