Tekashi 6ix9ine is under the thumb of the East Coast Hip Hop police.

The controversial rapper was turned down at 1OAK this week at an event Snoop Dogg was DJ’ing at. Undercover cops stopped him before he was even able to get in.

TMZ reports the “Gummo” rapper went to the party with intentions to ask the Doggfather to help him clean his slate on the West Coast, where he has a thread of beef with various rappers and gang members. Apparently, they don’t even know each other but it’s understandable why he’d want to talk to Uncle Snoop.

There were several heavyweights in attendance including Lil’ Cease, Cedric the Entertainer, Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.