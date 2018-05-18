The saying goes that trouble comes in threes, and Aaron Schlossberg being called out by U.S. Representative Adriano Espillat was just the tip of the iceberg.

Schlossberg is feeling a taste of his own medicine, and feeling what it’s like to feel ostracized in his own city. He has become a internet sensation — for all the wrong reasons — and all the media attention has gone far beyond just tanking his ratings on Google and Yelp.

As reported on The New York Post and reposted by activist Shaun King (seen above), Schlossberg is seen feeling the full force of being one of the most hated people on social media. The trouble has followed him to his office, too; the 44-year-old embattled lawyer was thrown out of his Madison Avenue work space on Thursday. Following his epic rant that captured him in full-force hate speech, directed at Spanish-speaking Fresh Kitchen workers, it all went down hill from there.

Taking it a step further, he has also lost his privacy by basically becoming the paparazzi’s new camera fodder. We’ll go out on a limb and assume he’s definitely not feeling this newfound fame. He’s been seen in multiple clips going full-on New York Marathon, trying to escape camera flashes and TMZ-style question barrages. ‘”Flashing Lights” has taken a brand new meaning for him, and will no longer be just a pre-Super Saiyan blonde era hit by the troubled Kanye West.

Oh, Aaron Schlossberg, it must be awful to be accosted by a stranger when you're just trying to work and go about your day. pic.twitter.com/tndpgYB6VC — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) May 17, 2018

As more fallout from his actions looms, at least one thing is for sure: Aaron Schlossberg will be getting a lot of exercise in the near future.